TMKOC Fame Raj Anadkat aka Tapu Teases Something 'Really Big' With Ranveer Singh, See Post

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat was on cloud nine as he recently got the opportunity to work with his favourite actor. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Raj, who plays the role of Tapu in the popular television show, was seen posing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The 25-year-old has shared a series of pictures with the Gully Boy actor on Instagram. Raj was seen dressed in a three-piece suit, while Ranveer posed with the actor wearing a brown t-shirt and a cap.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Raj said, “Can’t keep calm because it’s the one and only Ranveer Singh, my favourite actor. I adore him so much and working with him again was a different experience altogether.” Raj added that he shot for something “really very big” with Ranveer. “Can’t control my excitement to share more about this special project of my life. It will be out soon.” The actor also revealed that Ranveer showered him with compliments, and his energy on set was on another level. Raj concluded the caption as he wrote, “It was a pleasure working with him on this special project can’t express my feelings in words.”

Fans and followers of Raj have been sharing equal excitement in the comments. One of the top comments on the post read, “So so happy for you.” Another fan commented, “Proud, can’t wait.”

Raj rose to fame with his role as grown-up Tapu in the popular comedy television serial. He plays Dilip Joshi's on-screen son Tipendra Jethlal Gada aka Tapu. Besides acting on television, Raj also has his own YouTube channel where he uploads hilarious vlogs and other content offering his fans a sneak peek into his life as an actor.

Earlier this month, he posted a vlog where Raj celebrated his sister’s birthday.

