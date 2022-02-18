TMKOC Fame Sunayana Fozdar Says She Faced 'So Much Trolling' for Playing Anjali: 'We Get Abused...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the much loved sitcom opened up about the flak she faced after taking up the role. During her interview with an entertainment portal, the actress revealed that when she joined the show, she was subjected to trolling and had faced a lot of hatred too.

In a live chat with ETimes, the 35-year-old actress shared, “We are public figures. Humein taaliyan bhi public me milti hai, gaaliyan bhi public me. (We get applause also in public, abuses also in public.) You should ignore trolls and don’t get into a mess."

“When I joined the show (Taarak), there was so much trolling. There was a lot of hatred. The way I dealt with it was by ignoring. People who were angry with me, my only reply to them was my ‘folded hands’. That’s how I won over a lot of people," she added.

For the unversed, Anjali Taarak Mehta is one of the pivotal roles of the sitcom and Neha Mehta played it effectively. However, the actress left the show in 2020, and she was later replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

During the conversation, Sunayana Fozdar had expressed that she he would like to take up reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. “Though there are many things out of my comfort zone, I would love to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. About Bigg Boss, I don’t know if a personality like me can survive, but I won’t say never. I am open to all opportunities that the universe sends. You may just see me in one of those shows, you never know," shared Sunayana.

The Adaalat actress has now learnt how to handle trolls gracefully, and is impressing the audience with her portrayal as Anjali Mehta on the sitcom. Even though, the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress did not get a warm welcome, Sunayana has successfully stepped into the shoes of Anjali Mehta, and her chemistry with Shailesh Lodha ( Taarak Mehta) is also being appreciated.

Started in 2008, the sitcom holds the Guinness World Record for the longest running daily sitcom on television by episode count. The show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. Apart from Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha, the show sees Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani and Amit Bhatt in pivotal roles among others.

