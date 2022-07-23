TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani Reveals She Changed Houses In Her Initial Days So That She Could Save Rs. 2000

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu, in a conversation with The Times Of India, revealed that she faced a financial crunch during her initial days in Mumbai. Palak revealed how she used to change houses so that she could save Rs. 2000.

The actress also revealed that she wanted to open her YouTube channel, but she couldn’t do it because of the poor condition of the house she used to live in at that time. TOI quoted Palak as saying, “I used to stay in PGs and have changed a lot of houses in Mumbai. I would change houses in Mumbai so that I could save Rs. 2000. Finally, we shifted to a 1BHK, then a 2BHK apartment, and now finally I am staying in a 3BHK apartment which is also on rent."

Expressing her wish to buy her own house, Palak said that she considers herself lucky and has witnessed many phases in her life.

She said, “I want to buy my own house and I am planning to see when it happens. My growth has been steady and I consider myself lucky that I’ve seen all the phases in my life." Palak even talked about how she had to convince her father of her career. She said that she began her acting career with advertisements and didn’t inform her father about it. However, one of her father’s friends informed him about her job and when he confronted Palak, her mother managed to convince him. Palak said, “He finally understood because I was able to balance my studies and work. I was good at academics."

Calling the show a life changer in her life, the actress said, “When I lost all my hopes and had given up, I suddenly got Taarak and my life changed after that." She further talked about her first day on the sets and said how nervous she felt as all the actors were very senior to her and also experienced. However, she revealed that all the actors were very welcoming and made her comfortable.

