TMKOC: Samay Shah Aka Gogi Gets Heartfelt Birthday Post From On-Screen Mother

Television actor Samay Shah, who rose to fame with his character Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, celebrated his 20th birthday on Wednesday. The actor was seen celebrating his birthday on the sets of the sitcom which airs on SAB TV.

The actor was also wished by his co-actor and on-screen mother Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi. Jennifer shared a series of pictures with Samay that showed how far the two have come ever since the show premiered in 2008. Sharing the collection of pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram, Jennifer penned an endearing note for Samay.

“Maro dikro, Happy birthday my dear Samay. Every time I think of us I feel how much we grew up, I mean you grew up physically and me mentally. Because the way we used to lock horns is unimaginable now,” Jennifer said in her long caption.

Advertisement

The actress feels if she had a son, she would have bonded with him the same way she connects with Samay. Further showering praise on him, Jennifer wrote, “Love your simplicity and obedience. Always remain the same. God bless. Loads of good wishes. Mummy/ Jenny didi / Bro.”

Replying to Jennifer’s post, Samay expressed his gratitude in the comments, saying, “Thank you so much didi. That really means a lot to me, thank you for growing with me. Thank you for showering love on me. Thank you for your kind and sweet gesture.”

A fan page of the actor also shared an Instagram Reel where Samay was seen cutting his birthday cake on the sets of the show.

Advertisement

The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also wished Samay a happy birthday through Instagram. Describing his on-screen character, the caption read, “Tapu Sena ke youngest aur most enthusiastic member ka birthday aaya hai! So let’s wish Samay Shah a very happy birthday, oye balle balle.”

Have you checked out Samay's latest birthday posts on Instagram?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.