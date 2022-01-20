'Hypocrite': TMKOC Star Shailesh Lodha Trolled for Kapil Sharma Show Appearance After Criticising It

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and entertaining comedy shows in India. The host of the show, Kapil Sharma, invites Bollywood celebs, as well as TV actors, to promote their movies and series on the chat show. However, the latest guest on the show has grabbed the attention of netizens but not in a good way. In the upcoming episode, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha, who is also a poet and writer, will appear on the show as a guest. But fans aren’t excited about it. Rather, they are trolling Shailesh for appearing on the show after criticising it a lot in the past. They have been calling him ‘hypocrite.’ A fan-made video has also been doing rounds on the Internet and it shows an old clip of Shailesh taking a dig at The Kapil Sharma Show for its content juxtaposed with a recent clip of the actor talking to Kapil Sharma on his chat show.

In the old video, Shailesh Lodha can be seen criticising The Kapil Sharma Show for portraying characters like dadi (played by Ali Asgar) and bua (Upasana Singh) allegedly in indecent ways. It was noted that the actor had once claimed that he will never work on a show, which he has to stop his daughter from watching.

Advertisement

The video opened with Shailesh stating that he is ashamed of the shows which have over-the-top content. Referring to TKSS, the actor said that there are some shows, which feature a grandmother wanting to kiss anyone, an aunt who is desperate for marriage, and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. He further mentioned that he works on a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does.

Several users lashed out at Shailesh for his ‘hypocrite’ behaviour and urged him to “at least stand by his words." Some fans pointed out how the show, in which he works, features a husband who calls his wife, “Anpadh aurat (illiterate woman)" and “chup kar satvi fail (keep quite, seventh fail)." Another user commented – “Paisa kuch bhi kara sakta hai (money can make you do anything)."

Advertisement

The episode featuring Shailesh on The Kapil Sharma Show will air this weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.