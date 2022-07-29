TMKOC’s Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar Had Left Dubai Job to Act: ‘Was Risky Decision, Glad It Paid Off’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running show, clocked 14 years on Thursday i.e July 28. Mandar Chandwadkar popularly known for his character Atmaram Tukaram Bhide thanked the audiences for supporting and showering love on the show. As the actor was in a celebratory mood, shared that he is happy that the risk he took had paid off really well. In a chat with ETimes, Mandar said that he prays to god that they continue to entertain the audience.

Not many are aware of the fact their beloved Bhide Master was a mechanical engineer before entering showbiz. He used to work in Dubai but he gave up that job and flew back to Mumbai and pursues his passion, acting.

The actor has shared that he has no regrets and his risky decision of leaving his job in Dubai has paid off well. “Of course, my decision has paid off very well. I always say that one has to always follow their passion as their career and I did the same thing,” he added.

He stated that it was a difficult decision for him as in the year 2000, there were limited channels. Mandar further said that he has struggled for eight years in the industry and he bagged TMKOC during his struggling days. “I bagged Taarak Mehta after my struggle period and the rest is history," the actor said.

Mandar also stated that he is happy that social media is existing which is changing things for him. He mentioned that the platform is letting people know him beyond his on-screen character. He revealed that people still refer to him with his character’s name.

He further quipped and said that he still gets his laundry bill on his on-screen character’s name, Bhide. “But one thing that has happened due to social media is that people have started knowing me by my real name Mandar Chandwadkar. Thanks to social media, people now know very well that Bhide is played by Mandar Chandwadkar," he added.

