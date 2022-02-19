TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Aka Babitaji Makes Big Announcement; Can You Guess?

There is an update for all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. It’s about everyone’s favourite Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji. We all love Munmun. She has cemented a place in our hearts with her acting skills. Munmun also keeps her fans updated by sharing posts related to her life on social media. And, now, there is something new that Babita Ji’s fans must know. Munmun has started a business.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Munmum has shared this information with her fans. The actress seems very excited about her new work. Munmum said that she has stepped into the food business. Being a foodie she is, Munmun thought it was high time she must look at her passion.

However, Munmun is not alone in this business. She started this venture with her Rakhi brother and manager Keyur Sheth. Munmun and Keyur have known each other for around 14 years. Hence, Mummun is excited to work with him.

She added that this is a cloud kitchen, which includes Monk Spoon, Feb87 and more. Along with this, she also showed behind-the-scenes glimpses from the venture’s launch day.

In a happy announcement, Munmun said, “So excited and happy to announce the launch of my joint food venture with my rakhi brother and manager of 14 years, Mr Keyur Sheth. My passion for food is what drove me to this industry. And so, here we are. Show us some love."

Munmun’s products will be available on Zomato.

