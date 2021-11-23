TMKOC's Munmun Dutta AKA Babita Ji is the New 'Lazy Lad' in Town and Her Dance Moves Have Netizens Impressed

Actress Munmum Dutta who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah learnt a new dance routine and she couldn’t be happier to show it to the world. On Monday, she took to Instagram where she shared a video of hers grooving to the song Lazy Lad from the film Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. In the video, she can be seen wearing a colourful wrap dress and has kept her hair open. She applied minimal makeup to complete her looks.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Tried learning this cute dance sequence. Hats off to the choreographer for these cute movements…As usual I am always late in trends.. I guess I am just really ‘LAZY’ 😜 ."

Her fans took to the comment section to complement her. One user wrote, “Fabulous❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", whereas another social media user said, “Awesome😍". Apart from these, here were several other comments complimenting her.

Mumun was recently in news over her alleged romantic link up with co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in a strongly worded note on social media, both actors vehemently deny such speculations on their personal lives.

However, a news report claimed that Munmun and Raj’s respective families also know about their rumoured relationship and despite an age difference of nine years, they are in love with each other.

