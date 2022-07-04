TMKOC's New Nattu Kaka Aka Kiran Bhatt Is Connected To Ghanshyam Nayak - Do You Know How?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were recently left excited after the show’s producer introduced them to the new Nattu Kaka aka Kiran Bhatt. However, do you know that there’s a link between the old Nattu Kaka aka late actor Ghanshyam Nayak and Kiran Bhatt.

In a recent interview, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas Nayak revealed how his father had worked under Kiran Bhatt’s production several times. He also shared that the new Nattu Kaka had also gifted watches to Ghanshyam Nayak several times. “I think Kiran Bhatt Ji who has come in, will probably do good justice to the role originally played by my father. My Dad acted in many Gujarati plays that Kiran ji produced. He has a fascination for watches and he often gifted watches to my Dad. I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment," Vikas told E-Times.

Ghanshyam Nayak’s son further hoped that Kiran would do justice to his father’s character. “Well, with this new element, I think the show will bounce back. I hadn’t seen it of late, but now I will," he added.

For the unversed, Ghanshyam Nayak used to originally play the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom. However, he passed away on October 3 last year at the age of 77. He was battling cancer. Introducing Kiran Bhatt as new Nattu Kaka, Asit Kumar Modi said, “When we talk about Gada Electronics, we miss Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak is no more among us but he has entertained us all a lot. In this Gada Electronics, Nattu Kaka, Bagha, Bawari and Jethalal did everything they could to keep you happy."

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3500 episodes. On the special occasion, Mandar Chandwadi, who plays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show, took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video thanking fans and expressing gratitude towards them.

