TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani On How She Convinced Her Father For Acting Career: 'Mom Made Him Understand That...'

Palak Sindhwani is known for playing the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a recent interview, Palak talked about her journey of becoming an actress and shared how initially she had to convince her father for a career in acting. She recalled how her mother had to convince her father and had to assure him that it was just for ‘pocket money’.

“I remember I had just started doing ads and I had not told my father. My dad’s friend told him that they saw me in an ad and he confronted my mom. My mother made him understand that I am not doing anything and he shouldn’t get bothered. She explained to him that I was doing it for pocket money and I am not doing anything wrong. He finally understood because I was able to balance my studies and work. I was good at academics," Palak told E-Times.

She further revealed how her father thought that she was joking when she informed him about getting the role of Sonu in TMKOC. “My dad was still clueless what was happening. When I signed the contract he thought I was getting a job on Taarak sets or the production house. He asked me about it and I explained to him that I have bagged his favourite show. Initially, he felt I was joking and refused to believe me. Finally, when he saw me on the show in the telecast that’s when he believed me," she added.

Palak also explained that even though she has to convince her father to a career in acting, he did not stop her after she signed TMKOC and also follows the show religiously. She concluded by saying that her father is also one of her biggest critic. “Because it was TMKOC he was very proud of me and he didn’t stop me. Till date he watches each and every episode of mine. In fact, he is my biggest critic. He tells me where I was good and where the makeup was not good. Now, with time he has accepted everything and he’s happy since I am happy," the actress said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. It has been running successfully for over14 years now.

