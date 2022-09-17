TMKOC’s Popatlal Aka Shyam Pathak Has Worked in Hollywood Film With Anupam Kher

Everyone’s favorite from popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Patrakar Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak has been winning the hearts of the audiences for more than a decade now. But, do you know that before working in TMKOC Shyam Pathak appeared in a Chinese film? He worked in Ang Lee directed Lust, Caution, which was released in 2007. An old video of his scene from the film has resurfaced online. In this espionage drama veteran Bollywood actor Anpam Kher also played a supporting role.

Lust, Caution, is set in Shanghai during World War II. It tells the story of a young woman who gets involved in a plot to assassinate a powerful political figure, but then gets emotionally involved with her adversary.

While sharing a video from Lust, Caution on Instagram, Shyam Pathak wrote, “One of my old acts in the past." The scene also featured actor Anupam Kher. The video has received over 2 lakh views and the fans have filled the comments section with love and appreciation.

One of them said, “First time Popatlal didn’t excite for marriage after seeing a girl."

Another fan wrote, “Who knew this man is gonna rock after a few years." A third one commented, “Kya baat h (Wow)…great to see both actors in one frame (Anupamp Kher)."

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shyam Pathak plays Popatlal Pandey, a crime reporter for the local newspaper, Toofan Express. He has become quite popular among the audiences for his antics and the humours events around his efforts to find a suitable bride for himself.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing on Sony SAB since 2008 and remains one of the most popular shows on television. The show is recently in the news due to the alleged dispute between the producer of the show and lead actors. Recently, actor Sailesh Lodha, who played the important character of Taarak Mehta, left the show. Earlier actress Disha Vakani, who is popular as Dayaben, also left the show.

