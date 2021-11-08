TMKOC's Roshan Sodhi AKA Jennifer Mistry Hits Gym to Get Rid of Calories Post Festivities

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has shared pictures from her workout session at a Mumbai-based gym. The pictures have come at a time when most people are trying different ways to get rid of the extra calories they have put on post Diwali celebrations. Jennifer is currently on a holiday with her family and it seems that she is focusing on her health as she continues her workout plans amid festivities.

In the pictures, Jennifer is seen sporting all-black workout clothes during her “Workout mode". She is holding dumbbells in her hands. For a comfortable and effective gym session, she opted for a tight bun, as visible in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Jennifer is spotted running on the treadmill.

The actress enjoyed the festival of lights with her close ones. She shared two different looks, giving a glimpse to her fans of how she celebrated the festival. The actress opted for two different sarees — one has a traditional gold border and motifs, while another came a smart print. The background in both the pictures is adding to festive vibes.

Earlier in June this year, there were rumors that Jennifer will quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she refuted those rumors and slammed those who spread them. She was a bit unwell at that time.

Since the beginning of the popular sitcom, Jennifer has been playing the character of Mrs Roshan Sodhi. The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and premiered on July 28, 2008. She has also featured in a few Bollywood films, including Halla Bol and Airlift, among others.

