TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha Breaks Silence On Exit From Show, Takes A Seeming Dig At Producers

It was last year when actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, announced his shocking exit from the television show. Though he refrained from revealing the reason for quitting, it was highly speculated that Lodha made the decision after embroiling in a conflicting situation with the makers. Now, during a recent interaction, the actor has finally cleared the air around his ousting from the show. Though he avoided taking any names, the actor indirectly spoke about his difference with the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi.

The interaction took place at an event organized by Aaj Tak, wherein Shailesh Lodha highlighted that no producer or publisher is greater than an artist. He is of the belief when people begin to consider themselves above the hard work put forth by an artist, a stand must be taken against it. This is what happened in his case as well, “In this country, publishers wear a diamond ring, and a writer, who wants to get his book published, has to shell out money. If people, who earn from the talent of other people, start considering themselves over and above the talented people, then a talented person should raise their voices. Maybe I am one of those talented people who has raised his voice."

Shailesh lamented how a producer has to rely on the ability of other talented actors to earn fame, which is why he cannot be deemed bigger than artists. “No publisher in this world is bigger than the writer, similarly, a producer cannot be bigger than an actor, they are businessmen," he continued. While concluding his statement, the actor explained every time when a businessman will make a choice to overpower artists, the writer and actor in him will always raise a voice against it.

After his exit, actor Sachin Shroff replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta. It was just last month when Raj Anadkat, who played Tipendra Gada aka Tapu in the show was replaced by Nitish Bhaluni. Previously, even Disha Vakani aka Dayaben called it quits for the show after taking her maternity leaves. Currently, the makers are planning to introduce a new face for the character.

