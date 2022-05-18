TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha Talks About Lies In Cryptic Post Amid Rumours of His Exit From The Show

The reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently surfaced on social media, leaving fans shocked and worried. While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, Shailesh Lodha took to social media on Tuesday night and shared a cryptic post suggesting that all these reports are mere ‘lies’. Even though Shailesh did not directly address the reports, he quoted a poet and talked about how several lies can overpower a truth.

It was just yesterday that E-Times reported that Shailesh Lodha has planned to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has stopped shooting for the show. The entertainment portal cited a source who claimed the actor is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh is not able to explore other opportunities due to his tight schedule for TMKOC. Reportedly, the actor also turned down several offers in the recent past and now he doesn’t want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way. However, neither Shailesh nor the show’s production house has issued an official statement regarding this so far.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms and Shailesh Lodha has been a part of the same ever since its beginning. The first episode of the show premiered in 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now. TMKOC completed 3300 episodes in November last year. However, if Shailesh quits the show, he will not be the first actor to exit Asit Kumar Modi’s sitcom. Earlier, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show.

