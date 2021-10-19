TMKOC's Tanmay Vekaria Shares Throwback Pic of Cast Members; Fans Spot Champak Chacha and Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that has been entertaining us for a long time now. Recently, cast member Tanmay Vekaria took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the other cast members from 2007. The photo that was taken from their Australia tour of performing the Gujarati play Daya Bhai Dodh Gaya consists of Dilip Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar, Amit Bhatt and others from the show.

As a caption, he wrote, “Few memories remain forever in r heartssplendid tour of gujarati play Daya Bhai Dodh Daya @australia and @purenewzealand in the year 2007 #bagha #tanmayvekaria @hasmukhi @amitbhatt9507 @nileshhb22 @maakasamdilipjoshi @umesh_shukla_official #actor."

Amit Bhatt, who plays Jethalal’s (Joshi) father Champak, can be seen on the extreme right in a yellow shirt, however, his face is not clearly visible. But that did not stop the fans from recognising their favourite character. Fans of the show took to the comment section to point him out in the picture.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s star cast and avid watchers received a major setback after Ghanshyam Nayak, who played one of the most popular characters of Nattu kaka, breathed his last on October 3. It was revealed that the actor was battling cancer. His demise has left his co-stars from the show and the fans heartbroken.

In the latest conversation with ETimes, one of the young members of the sitcom show, Samay Shah aka Gogi, remembered his evening walks with Nayak, the time he spent with him, and the late actor’s last wish.

Samay, who really enjoyed Nayak’s company, shared how they used to go on walks during breaks from the shoot. From talking about his struggling days when he had to work for Rs 2 and Rs 5, to stories revolving around ghosts and angels, Samay said that the late actor used to keep them entertained. Referring to him as a “very passionate person," Samay revealed that Nayak had only one desire in life, and it was to die with make-up on. It was learned that his son actually did fulfil his wish and had called a make-up artist to do so.

