'To Good Times Ahead': Shriya Saran's Romantic Post With Husband Andrei Koscheev

Actor Shriya Saran has shared on Instagram a romantic selfie in which she is lying in the arms of her husband, Andrei Koscheev. Posting this picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “To good times ahead". The picture went viral in no time and with 130,357 Instagram users liking it. The fans gushed over their chemistry and commented.

A user wrote, “I love you shriyaa", another one said: “Beautiful couple". A third user commented, “Looking gorgeous", while another one asked, “Can I make ur portrait?" Shriya can be lying in her husband’s left arm, while he clicks their selfie with the other hand. The actor looks as radiant as ever.

Shreya made her acting debut in 2001, and she is not just one of the most popular but also the highest-paid leading ladies of the south film industry.

The actor shared the screen with some of the biggest stars of the south Indian film industry. She has worked in Hindi films as well. Besides films, Shriya is also very well known for her involvement in a lot of social work.

The actor married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 at her Lokhandwala residence. The two became proud parents to a baby girl in January 2021. Shriya announced her baby through her social media platform.

The two have named their baby girl Radha. While the audience loves to watch Shriya on screen, it makes them even more excited when she shares some glimpses of her personal life.

