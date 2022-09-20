To Honour Late Krishnam Raju, Prabhas To Organise Feast For 70,000 People In Mogalturu

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the sweetest and humblest people in the industry. His sincerity towards his work is what makes him a preferred hero for big-budget movies. Currently, he is working on two huge movies – Salaar and Adipurush. Both movies have created a huge hype among the audience and people are eagerly waiting for their theatrical releases.

Last Sunday, Prabhas’ mentor senior Rebel Star Krishnam Raju passed away due to illness. To honour him, Prabhas will be organising a feast for 70,000 people on September 29 in Mogalturu village. The preparations for the feast are underway.

Prabhas and Krishnam families are organising the feast during Krishnam’s memorial service. The news has gone viral on social media and fans, who will come to see Krishnam’s memorial service, will be offered a special meal organised by Prabhas.

The actor will also be present at the Skaraka Sabha organised to honour the late actor on Thursday next week in Krishnam’s hometown Mogalturu.

You might have also heard a lot about Prabhas’ hospitality. Back in Koffee With Karan Season 6, when Rana Dagubbati and SS Rajamouli came as guests on the show along with Prabhas, they talked about how the Baahubali star always held a feast whenever someone visited his farmhouse.

On another occasion, director Puri Jagannadh said in an interview that Prabhas will someday kill him by offering him feasts. Recently, Sharvanand visited Prabhas’ house to promote his new movie, which led to him eating a table full of tasty food.

A lot of Bollywood actresses have also admitted that Prabhas is both a foodie and loves to have people over for feasts. Krishnam Raju was also known for his hospitality similar to Prabhas which co-actors like Lawrence and many others praised him for the same.

