'To Motherhood': Nia Sharma Celebrates her Mom's Birthday in Goa; See Pics

Actor Nia Sharma recently celebrated the birthday of her mother Usha Sharma with great pomp in Goa. She has shared pictures and videos of the celebration on her Instagram account. The actor celebrated her mother’s birthday on a yacht fully decorated with balloons. Nia is seen opening champagne on her mother’s birthday.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nia captioned the post, “To ‘Maa’ and the toughest thing called Motherhood…"

In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo looked glamorous. Both were seen enjoying to the fullest in Goa. The sunset view on the yacht made the atmosphere beautiful and it is visible in pictures. Nia considers her mother as her best friend. Many celebrities have also commented on the post.

TV stars, including Shantanu Maheshwari, Rubina Dilaik, and Arjun Bijlani have congratulated Nia’s mother on her birthday. Kritika Sengar has also commented on these pictures and said, “Happy Birthday… I will not call her Auntie… She is very beautiful."

Nia Sharma’s mother Usha Sharma has also shared pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations in Goa. Sharing a video, she said, “Flying with balloons and the breeze"

Nia Sharma has been spending quality time with her family for the past few days. She attended her brother Vinay Sharma’s wedding shared pictures on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was seen in two music videos titled Ghunt and Phoonk Le most recently.

Nia made her television debut playing Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She is best known for her portrayal as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She made her debut in the digital platform as Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted in 2020. She has also worked in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India.

