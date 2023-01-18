'To My Beautiful Man': Jankee Parekh's Heart-Warming Post For Husband Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta turned 40 on January 17, Tuesday. The Ishqbaaz actor received a heart-melting birthday message from the love of his life: his wife, singer Jankee Parekh Mehta. Her post is currently going viral on the internet. On Nakuul’s special day, Jankee shared a cute video on her official Instagram handle. In the clip, the actor can be seen playing with their son, Sufi and taking him out for a walk. He is also seen along with Jankee, on a swing with Sufi in the montage clip. In the end, Jankee shares a picture of the lovebirds planting a kiss on Sufi’s head. In addition, she also wrote a long letter to her husband.

Jankee wrote, “40 incredible years to my beautiful man. And how fortunate I am to have been a witness to and a part of his life for more than 20 years now. Out of the many hats that you wear, my favourite is and will always be that of you being Sufis’ Dadda. From being kids to now raising our own, life has come full circle. Watching you with Sufi makes my heart so full. I just want you to know how much Sufi and I truly appreciate everything you do for us every day."

Advertisement

Her post further read, “Thank you for being the best father for Sufi, and the most caring husband for me. You are my best friend and the most special partner I could have hoped for through this journey of life. Your heart can give love, and I pray that you never cease to realise that. I pray that you touch lives, inspire millions and continue to get inspired for as long as you live. I pray that as you keep evolving and growing as a person, you take everyone along like you always have. I pray that you continue to find happiness and joy in the simple and little things. I pray that our bond becomes deeper and stronger with each passing day. And one day when Sufi is old enough to realize what all you have been able to do in your life, he smiles brightly and proudly says, “That’s my Dadda!" Happy birthday my forever love."

Advertisement

From celebs to fans, everyone showered heart emojis in the comment box of the clip.

Advertisement

Nakuul is a devoted husband to Jankee and a loving father to his son Sufi. He married his wife on January 28, 2012. The actor enjoys spending time with his family. Nakuul met Jankee when he was just 18, and fell in love with her at first sight. The couple welcomed their son, whom they named Sufi, on February 3, 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News here