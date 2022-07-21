'To My Dearest Upasana...': Ram Charan's Post For Wife On Her Birthday

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela turned a year older on July 20 and celebrated her birthday with the family. Ram Charan wished his wife in the sweetest way possible. He shared a family photo, also featuring his father Chiranjeevi and his mother. Sharing the photo, Ram Charan wrote, “To my dearest Upasana Kamineni Konidela … happiest birthday." Upasana replied to the wish and left various emojis.

Here’s the post:

Advertisement

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s father-in-law and megastar Chiranjeevi also wished her by sharing the same family photo. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Wishing our beloved Daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela a very Happy Birthday! Stay blessed!!"

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is a social activist and celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 20. She is also working with Apollo hospitals as a vice-chairperson. She is a successful businesswoman. She was born to Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni on July 20, 1989.

Reportedly, for Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s birthday, the family hosted a grand party and it was attended by her friends and colleagues. She is also popular among South celebrities and is often seen partying with them and taking their interviews.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and wished each other in the sweetest ways.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his 15th film. Kiara Advani will be seen as a leading lady in the film which is helmed by Shankar. The actor was last seen in Acharya, which also starred his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. The film failed at the box office and couldn’t impress the audience.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in Godfather. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.