'To my Forever Friend...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Pens Note For Mother Salma Khan

Salma Khan, the mother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, celebrates her birthday on December 9, but her daughter Arpita Khan Sharma wished her a day before, in a special way. On this special occasion, Arpita on Wednesday shared on her Instagram handle a very special picture. The picture features Arpita, her husband actor Ayush Sharma, her mother and her two children.

Arpita has shared this picture on her official Instagram account and has written a beautiful caption as well. Wishing her mother on her birthday Arpita writes, “To my first friend, my best friend and my forever friend. I love fighting with you, I love bossing you around, I love gossiping with and most of all I love knowing you’re always there for me & you will always have my back."

“To the rock of our family, we love you very very much & are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happiest birthday to the world’s best mother," she added. As soon as Arpita shared the post, it started going viral on social media. Through this post, the fans as well as the celebrities are wishing Salma Khan a very happy birthday.

Salma is the first wife of famous Bollywood writer Salim Khan. She was born on December 9, 1946, and her real name is Sushila Charak. After getting married to Salim Khan, she changed her name to Salma Khan. Salma and Salim’s elder son Salman is arguably the biggest star of the Hindi film industry.

Their two other children, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, are actor-producers. The couple has two daughters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. The latter was adopted by Salim Khan after her real mother died on the roads of Mumbai. It is said that Arpita was crying sitting next to her mother’s body when Salim Khan saw her.

