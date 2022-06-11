To Play Chefs in Medium Spicy, Lalit Prabhakar and Sai Tamhankar Spent a Month in Hotel

Mohit Takalkar’s yet-to-be-released Marathi movie Medium Spicy has won hearts around the world at film festivals. At the screenings, it received an overwhelming response. The film stars Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar in the lead roles.

Sai and Lalit will play professional chefs in the film, which is billed as a romantic drama. According to reports, both actors have worked extremely hard for their respective roles.

Recently, in an interview, giving details about his role, Lalit stated that they received training for over a month at Barometer and Baobab restaurants to prepare for the role. Lalit explained that they used to work and schedule their days around the hotel’s chefs.

Further, he said that the acting field is full of passion and so is being a chef. Chefs also work extra for others, just like actors. They also do not have time limitations or set vacations. “This made me realize that working as a chef is very difficult," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Takalkar’s Medium Spicy is a narrative about urban relations, romance, and marriage. Aside from the three stars, the film’s cast comprises Sagar Deshmukh, Neha Joshi, Parna Pethe, Ipshitaa, and veterans Arundhati Nag and Ravindra Mankani. Recently, actress Spruha Joshi has also been roped in to play the character of Krushna. Reportedly, the role is small but significant.

The makers recently released the trailer of Medium Spicy, and it has created a whole lot of buzz. We see Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar, and Parna Pethe functioning together in a hotel in the trailer.

Lalit, Sai, and Parna’s characters appear to be in a love triangle. However, Lalit appears to be conflicted over his love interest and his aspirations, which seems to be the underlying crux of the movie.

Medium Spicy was scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020. The movie is now all set to open in theatres on June 17.

