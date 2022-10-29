To Promote Bhediya, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan Take to Unique Dance Floor

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been recently making all the headlines after the trailer of his next horror-comedy flick, Bhediya, was released. With fans already waiting to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood take on the paranormal genre, the makers of Bhediya added the cherry on top of the cake by dropping the first song from the film, titled Thumkeshwari. Currently, both Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are on a promotional spree for the film.

On one such promotional event, the two B-town stars took fans into a frenzy after they broke into an impromptu dance performance on the Thumkeshwari song in Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy movie hall. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani captured their dance and uploaded the video on his Instagram handle.

The video reveals the Mimi actress, dressed in a turquoise saree, climbing up the roof of the theatre. She was aided by one of the crew members, shielding her head from bumping. Soon, Kriti joined Varun on the roof, who was also decked up fashionably in a white kurta and blue denim.

Both the actors then started performing their Thumkeshwari song, matching steps and lip-syncing to the groovy number in front of an enormous crowd gathered below, cheering and waving at them.

However, it seems like social media users were not quite impressed with Varun and Kriti’s unique promotion of their films. They condemned the two celebrities for doing absolutely anything just for the sake of promotions. “Why are you doing these kinds of stuff?" questioned one user. “Seriously… yeh sab bhi karna padega ab???" enquired another. A third individual took a slight jibe and commented, “Sahi h ab to mujra karna padta h public to bulane ke liye." “Neta election ke time aur actors & actress promotion ke time kuch bhi kar sakte hai," joked a fourth Instagram user.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhediya, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya is the third installment of Dinesh’s horror-comedy movie franchise, the other two being Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi. Bhediya is slated to hit the screens on November 25 this year.

