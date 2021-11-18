'To Support Kangana Ranaut's Statement is Foolish': Producer Nilesh Navalakha to Vikram Gokhale

Producer Nilesh Navalakha has announced that he will no longer work with veteran actor Vikram Gokhale for supporting Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on her controversial statement on Indian Freedom recently.

The producer announced not working any further with actor Vikram Gokhale on Twitter. Nilesh Navalakha from his official Twitter handle tweeted, “I have worked with Vikram Gokhale, I am very proud of him as an artist but to support what Kangana Ranaut said is foolish. He sincerely condemns what he says and declares that he will not work with them in the future."

Vikram Gokhale supported Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement on Indian Freedom during a programme organised to celebrate the veteran actor’s 75th birthday by the Brahmin Federation in Pune.

While speaking to the media, Vikram talked about the present condition of Indian politics and Maharashtra’s political conditions. Asked about Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement on India’s Freedom, the veteran actor said, “Yes, I agree with Kangana Ranaut’s statement."

Soon after the veteran actor lent his support to Kangana Ranaut on her India’s Freedom statement, reactions came in from different sections. Marathi Sahitya Mandal has demanded a treason case to be filed against Vikram Gokhale, but singer Avadhut Gupte supported Vikram Gokhale’s statement. Gupte said, “I have nothing to do with politics at all. But Vikram Gokhale is a great artist, he is a father figure to us. If he has said something, it must be well-thought-out," Gupte said.

An English daily, The Indian Express, quoted Kangana Ranaut as saying, “We got freedom in alms. The freedom fighters who fought for freedom were hanged and the bigwigs did not come to support them," the actor had said, according to a report by Indian Express. The veteran actor added that he also agreed with Kangana that India got “real freedom in 2014".

