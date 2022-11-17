'To The Most Romantic Couple…': Keerthy Suresh's Heartfelt Note On Parents' Birthday

Actress Keerthy Suresh has captured the hearts of many with her bewitching on-screen presence in films like Mahanti, Rang De, and Vaashi. When she is not busy shooting for movies, the South Indian actress is sharing sneak peeks into her stunning photoshoots. Keerthy’s fashion diaries are worth swooning over.

In addition, although her social media holds enough proof that she is a traveller by heart, the actress also loves to spend time with her family. Keerthy recently uploaded some glimpses from her family album on the occasion of her parents’ birthdays, which surprisingly fall on the same day.

Dropping the snaps on her Instagram handle, Keerthy penned a birthday note for her parents, producer Suresh Kumar and veteran actress Menaka Suresh, in the caption. “Here’s to the most romantic couple sharing their life, love, laughter, and Birthday!!! Happiest Birthday Amma and Acha!!" she wrote.

The mother, father, and their superstar daughter were all snapped in the same frame in the first picture. Keerthy wrapped her hands around her parents as the trio sported big smiles on their faces. The Tollywood diva kept her attire simple for the big day. She chose to sport a floral-printed white shirt and teamed it with a pair of light blue denim.

In the following pictures, Keerthy’s mother and father were captured together. While Suresh Kumar was seen in an electric blue T-shirt, his wife Menaka donned an ethnic kurta. The couple smiled ear-to-ear, seemingly having fun, their candid moments clicked on camera.

Keerthy’s sister Revathy, along with other family members, also posed for a happy picture. The actress ended the last slide with an adorable video. She fed her parents some birthday cake with her own hands and hugged them affectionately later on.

Besides being a family person, Keerthy also loves her pet Shitzu wholeheartedly. Here are some of the photos featuring her pet dog and herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy has her plate full of films. She will next be seen in director Mari Selvaraj’s political drama Maamannan. The film also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in prominent roles.

Besides Maamannan, Keerthy has also joined hands with megastar Nani for the Telugu-language film Dasara. The actress’s cinematic ventures do not stop here. She is also a part of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar.

