To Wedding Guests, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Thank You Note and a Gift

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a lavish wedding in Chennai on June 9 after being in love for several years. The couple kept their nuptial details a secret, but an event of this grandeur is likely to make headlines. To begin with, Nayanthara and Vignesh wedding had an invite list that included the who’s who of the Tamil film industry.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Ajith, and many others attended the wedding. Among all these celebrations, what came in as a beautiful surprise was Nayan and Wikki’s return gift to all the wedding guests.

The couple, in a sweet gesture, presented their guest with gold and silver items along with a sweet thank you note. In the picture going viral, “Thank you for coming," can be seen written along with Wikki and Nayan’s initials — WN. Notably, in Tamil Nadu, it is a custom to give coconut to those who attended the wedding.

Apart from that, Nayanthara’s gift to her now-husband is also creating quite a stir. According to reports, the lady superstar gave Vignesh a magnificent mansion worth Rs 20 crore, which is registered in his name. The report also indicates that the property’s documentation has been finalised.

Meanwhile, the first photo of the bride and groom has also gone popular on social media. Vignesh Shivan appeared dashing in a veshti, kurta, and shawl, while Nayanthara appeared gorgeous in a custom-made saree.

Vignesh Shivan shared an adorable note after unveiling the first picture with his wife. He wrote, “On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, just married #Nayanthara."

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple’s wedding ceremony has been reportedly directed by filmmaker Gautham Menon, which will subsequently be turned into a documentary and streamed on an OTT platform. According to reports, the wedding documentary will be released on Netflix.

