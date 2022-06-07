Tollywood Actor Naga Babu’s Luxury Car Collection Will Leave You Awestruck

Konidela Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Naga Babu in Telugu film industry, has delivered many successful movies as an actor and producer. He started his acting career with 1986 movie Rakshasudu and rose to prominence for his supporting roles and negative characters in many movies. Later he turned a producer and launched his home banner Anjana Productions.

Naga Babu, who comes from an influential family, has worked in nearly 108 projects and delivered many big hits. The actor turned politician has also produced many commercially successful movies, which featured his brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan as the lead actors.

In March 2019, when Naga Babu joined Janasena and contested from Narsapur Parliamentary constituency, the actor revealed the details of his assets in the election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. At the time he and his wife had assets worth Rs 41 crore. Out of this he had vehicles worth Rs 36.73 crore. He owned properties worth Rs 4.22 crore and he had debt of Rs 2.70 crore.

Naga Babu is very fond of luxury cars and the actor owns an Audi 6, Audi Q7, Benz GLE class and a Land Rover, according to reports.

According to reports, Naga Babu takes home Rs 25 lakh for his role in a movie. Apart from his films and production house he has also worked in many television shows. He was a Judge on the comedy show Jabardasth, which airs on ETV. The actor’s popularity skyrocketed with the show.

Naga Babu in his career has received many awards including the prestigious Nargis Dutt Award and the Silver Lotus Award. His debut movie as producer Rudraveena received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration in 1988. According to reports, Naga Babu is making a comeback as a producer with a film which will feature his son Varun Tej in the lead. Naga Babu’s last produced film was Naa Peru Surya in 2018.

