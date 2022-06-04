Tollywood Actor Sathya Dies Of Heart Attack

A few days ago, the untimely demise of renowned singer KK left an entire generation in shock. Now another actor from Tollywood has said goodbye to the world. Tollywood actor V Ramasathyanarayana, popularly known as Sathya, died of a heart attack on June 2. According to reports, his last rites were held on June 3 in Hyderabad, in presence of his family and close friends.

On Thursday night, the actor suffered a major heart attack and his family rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Sathya made his debut in Telugu film industry as a character artiste. He mostly played the role of a friend of the hero in movies. Later he played the protagonist in Varam and Bachelors movies. However, the actor had been away from the limelight for quite some time. A few years ago he took a break from his acting career and focused on his business, according to reports.

Last year during the Covid-19 second wave, the actor lost his wife and mother. Since then, Sathya was under mental pressure.

The news of his death has left his family shattered. His fans and celebs in the Telugu industry are mourning the untimely demise of the actor. Several artists from the film industry also attended his funeral.

