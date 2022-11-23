Tollywood Actress Anasuya Bhardwaj's Latest Post Leaves Netizens In Awe of Her Beauty

Tollywood actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has once again raised the temperatures with her recent pictures. The actress shared a video that created a stir on the Internet. She is an avid social media user and never shies away from experimenting with her looks and fashion ensembles.

Recently, the actress dropped a streak of snaps on her Instagram handle revealing her traditional avatar. The actress was spotted in a bottle green saree with a boat neck blouse of the same colour. She paired her outfit with statement earrings, elegant bangles, and stylish anklets.

The soft blush and the dewy makeup complemented the look of the actress. The 37-year-old prefers to keep her makeup minimalistic.

The actress played the Sathyabhame Song by Rajkumar from the 1980 movie Ravichandra in the background.

As soon as the actress posted the pictures on her Instagram handle, fans could not stop gushing over her pics. This is not the first time when the actress has made headlines for her photoshoot. She keeps mesmerising the audience with her impeccable fashion sense.

Fans rushed to the comment section to shower the actress with love and compliments. One social media user wrote “I love the looks (smiley face with heart emojis and fire emojis). While another fan commented, “This song suited you the most". One fan wrote, “Justice for the song". Perfect (smiley with heart emojis) Sathya bhaama ( clapping and love emojis)" another fan commented. Check out the pictures here:

Besides this, the actress was also seen donning a parrot green suit. She captioned her post, “Fearlessly Authentic (Greenheart emoji). PS: I know! My boys are gooooood with pictures ( smiley face with heart emojis)".

Anasuya Bharadwaj started working as a news presenter for Sakshi TV, she then worked as an anchor on Maa music. Her exceptional acting skills and gripping screen presence made her a renowned name among audiences. She is known for films like Rangasthalam 1985, Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1, and Kshanam. Her other films include Darja, Thankyou Brother, Pakka Commercial, and Khiladi, to name a few. She will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

