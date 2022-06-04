Tollywood Actress Anjali’s Adorable Childhood Photo Leaves Her Fans Amused

A childhood photo of actress Anjali is circulating on the internet and her fans are going crazy. In the photo the Tollywood actress has been dressed like a bride in a red saree and posing for a photo sitting on a chair with her father.

Anjali has already made a name in Telugu and Tamil industries. She has worked with big names such as Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan and Venkatesh.

The actress is quite active on social media and recently uploaded a photo with her lovely dog, which she has named Polo. Netizens melted because of the cuteness and filled the comments with love.

Anjali had a stellar performance in her latest release Vakeel Saab in her role as Zareena Begum. Her role as Seetha in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu also brought her a lot of appreciation and fame. The 2013 multi starrer movie had Mahesh Babu and Victory Venkatesh in lead roles. She was then seen in Geethanjali, a comedy horror movie. The movie once again impressed audiences.

She recently bagged her role in Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC15. She is apparently playing an important role in the movie. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the movie. Tollywood’s senior actor Srikanth and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi will be seen in negative roles.

