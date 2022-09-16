Tollywood Actress Eesha Rebba Looks Ravishing In Maroon Cut-Out Gown

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba has time and again grabbed the attention of the fashion police with her sartorial dressing styles. The actress, who has worked in films like Pitta Kathalu, Ami Thumi, and Raagala 24 Gantallo, has bowled over viewers with her stupendous acting and jaw-dropping photoshoots.

Recently, Eesha has once again turned heads with her quintessential cocktail dress. Dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress has successfully made her way into the hearts of millions.

Dolled up in a shimmery maroon cut-out gown, Eesha was an absolute stunner. The actress made it difficult to take eyes off her with the deep plunging neckline and risqué thigh slit evening dress. Designed by the clothing brand John and Ananth, Eesha was a sight for the sore eyes.

Striking a candid pose the actress flaunted her toned legs as she sat on a bed with a crisscrossed posture. The glossy black stilettos gave off sheer boss lady vibes. She teamed up her attire with bold makeup and a pair of dangling silver-studded earrings.

Eesha’s post hinted that she was decked up to mark her presence at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards. Held in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11, the star-studded award ceremony was attended by celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun among others.

On the work front, Eesha was last seen in the film Ottu opposite Arvind Swamy and Kunchacko Boban. Meanwhile, the actress has also been in the limelight for her marriage rumors. According to reports, Eesha is soon to tie the knot with a renowned Tamil director. The name of the filmmaker has not been unveiled yet.

