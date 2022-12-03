Tollywood Actress Eesha Rebba’s Stylish Look Will Leave You Stunned

Eesha Rebba has become a popular name in Tollywood with her notable performances in Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Bandipotu, Oyee, Ami Thumi, Darsakudu and Awe, among others. Besides acting, her effortless style often catches the attention of several fashion enthusiasts on social media. She never misses an opportunity to shell out major fashion goals for fans. Once again, Eesha has left her fans gushing over her sartorial choices by sharing a streak of pictures of her stylish winter look.

In the photos, the 32-year-old actress is seen donning a satin spaghetti top, which she teamed up with a matching winter coat and denim jeans. Eesha complemented her look with big gold hoops. She opted for a dewy look with a nude base and pink lips. A side-parted messy hairdo left open in soft curls completed her look.

“Lost in your thoughts," read the caption of her post.

One of the users gushed, “Surely you are the most beautiful woman alive, the most that I’ve seen." Another wrote, “Thalaivi. Stunning look, gorgeous." A third fan even commented, “The only thoughts I’m having right now are how beautiful you are Eesha."

On the career front, Eesha Rebba has been touching new heights by experimenting with her roles in various Tollywood films. The actress also recently made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Ottu, starring Arvind Swamy and Kunchacko Boban. The Mollywood film was released in Tamil under the title Rendagam. She also made a special appearance in the Tamil film Nitham Oru Vaanam, which was released on November 4, this year.

