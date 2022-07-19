Tollywood Actress Nithya Menen to Soon Tie the Knot With Malayalam Actor

Tollywood actress Nithya Menen is expected to soon tie the knot with a Malayalam actor, reports say. Sources also say that the two actors knew each other before they entered the film industry. That old contact turned into a friendship and later this friendship led to love. Now, it seems that they have decided to tie their knot soon.

It is also said that these love birds have convinced both the families and preparations for the wedding are underway. However, the name of the actor has not been revealed yet. Nithya’s fans are eagerly waiting to hear the name.

On the work front, Nithya has acted in more than 50 films and is a recipient of several accolades, including three Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards. She made her on-screen debut as a child artist, when she was ten, in the English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much in 1988.

She started her acting career at the age of 17 by appearing in a supporting role in the Kannada film 7 O’Clock. The actress made her debut in leading roles in Malayalam with Aakasha Gopuram, Telegu with Ala Modalaindi, and Tamil with Nootrenbadhu. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal.

Recently, Nithya appeared in the television series Modern Love Hyderabad. The show is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. And produced by Elahe Hiptoola.

The series also stars Abhijeet, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Malvika Nair, Suhasini Revathi, Naresh, Ulka Gupta, Naresh Agastya, and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles.

The show is set in Hyderabad and is based on the American series Modern Love, which is based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times.

