Tollywood Delegation Meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Film Ticket Pricing Row

A delegation of senior actors and filmmakers of Telugu film industry, on February 10, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the film ticket pricing issue. The delegation included veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Posani Murali Krishna and comedian Ali. Film makers SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and producer Niranjan Reddy were also part of the group that met CM Jagan Reddy at his Tadepalli camp office in Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister held a discussion with the Tollywood delegation about the ongoing issue over film ticket pricing and he is expected to take a decision soon, according to sources. The senior actors and filmmakers also informed the CM about the problems faced by the theatre owners due to the new rule of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Advertisement

The meeting comes after the minister for cinematography Perni Nani met the Chief Minister, on February 8, and briefed him on the discussions over the movie tickets issue that the government-appointed committee had held with stakeholders.

Recently, Movie Artist Association president Manchu Vishnu had made a statement against Chiranjeevi on his meeting with the CM. Making a controversial comment, Vishnu said that the meeting is personal and not related to the industry concerns as the actor did not consult the representatives in the industry.

Earlier in mid-January, the megastar had met the chief minister and held initial talks on the concerns over regulating film ticket prices in theatres.

Since the Andhra Pradesh government issued a Government Order (GO) capping the movie ticket prices in theatres, the film industry is not happy with the decision. The issue has become a bone of contention between the film fraternity and the government. Many film stars and producers from the Telugu film industry, on several occasions, have urged the CM to roll back the order.

Advertisement

A group of theatre owners earlier moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the government’s new order. The High Court ordered the government to form a committee to look into the matter. The committee formed by the government has already submitted its report but no decision has been taken yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.