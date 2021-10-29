Tollywood Female Actors' Remuneration: Do you Know Who Tops the List?

As an audience, we have always been enamoured with our favourite actors and celebrities from other fields. It’s not just their on-screen presence that we love but also how they carry themselves off-screen that we try to emulate, right? So today let’s try and see how much the female actors of Tollywood charge for a film.

Starting with Nayanthara, the actor charges up to Rs 4 crore per film. Bahubali fame Anushka Shetty is also not too far from Nayanthara and the former takes up to Rs 3 for a film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has some interesting projects lined up and the actor charges around Rs 3 crore for a film.

Pooja Hedge is currently one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. Following a series of successful films, the actor now receives between Rs 3 to 4 crore per film. Talking about Rashmika Mandana, her popularity, too, is soaring every passing day. The actor charges an estimated amount of Rs 2.25 crore for each film that she signs.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, takes around Rs 2 crore for each movie that she does. Kajal Aggarwal, too, is said to have received a remuneration of more than Rs 2 crore for her film Acharya.

Tamannaah Bhatia takes nearly Rs 75 lakh per film. Kiara Advani, who has made a name in Bollywood as well, receives around Rs 3 crore for each film. Rashi Khanna takes around Rs 60 lakhs for each movie, while Rakul Preet Singh receives an estimated Rs 70 lakh per film.

Last but not least Sai Pallavi charges around 1.25 crores for each film.

