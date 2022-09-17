Tollywood Heroines Who Worked With Nagarjuna And His Son Nagachaitanya

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is waiting for his upcoming movie The Ghost, which is slated to be released in theatres on October 5. The Telugu remake of a Korean film is likely to clash with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather at the box office during Diwali. Nagarjuna also made a return to Bollywood almost after two decades with the recently released fantasy drama Brahmastra. In the movie, he acted as Nandi Astra, which was one of the highlights of the movie. Although it was a short role, still his stellar performance has caught the attention of the audiences.

Apart from several firsts, the veteran Tollywood star also holds another maiden record. He has worked with many heroines in Telugu industry, who have also worked with his son Nagachaitanya. He even worked with many veteran actresses of Tollywood who worked with his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It’s a rare feat for any actor in the Telugu film industry.

Jayasudha: The veteran actress has shared the screen with both Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. In movies like Oopiri, Style, Kirayi Dada, Vijay, and Aadha, Nagarjuna and Jayasudha have worked together. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has worked with Jayasudha in movies like Yuddham Sharanam, and Oka Laila Kosam.

Lavanya Tripathi: Lavanya Tripathi worked with Nagarjuna in movies like Us, Soggade Chinni Nayana and Bangarraju. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya shared the screen in the movie Yuddham Sharanam with Lavanya Tripathi.

Rakulpreet Singh: She played the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in the movie Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and worked with Nagarjuna in the movie Manmadhudu 2.

Sri Devi: Late Bollywood actress Sri Devi worked with both Nagarjuna and his father Akinenni Nageshwar Rao. She played the female lead in Premabhishekam opposite Nageswara Rao and with Nagarjuna she worked in Aakhari Poratam. Not only this, Naga Chaitanya also worked with Sridevi in Sailaja Reddy Alludu.

Ramya Krishnan: She shared the screen with Nagachaitanya in Thadaka and in Soggade Chinni Nayana she worked with Nagarjuna.

