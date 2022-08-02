Tollywood Mega Star Chiranjeevi Changes His Twitter Profile Picture

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has a huge following of over 1.3 million on Twitter. The actor joined the micro-blogging platform in March 2020, and since then he has been quite active. He often shares photos and videos from his films.

Recently, the Tollywood mega star changed his Twitter profile picture with an old photo of himself. Now, this picture is going viral. As it became the center of attraction among his fans. His captivating look in the black and white photo is drawing the attention of all.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Godfather. It is a Telugu adaptation of hit 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film helmed by Mohan Raja has been bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The movie features Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev in the lead roles, apart from Chiranjeevi. The film has music by S Thaman. The movie is planned to release in cinemas in October, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra release.

Chiranjeevi shared a photo of himself with Salman Khan, on July 29, showing a dance scene from Godfather.

Apart from Godfather, the actor has two other films in the pipeline. He will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu language action film Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra. He has Bhola Shankar with director Meher Ramesh. The movie is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The movie also features Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads.

