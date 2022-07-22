Tollywood Producers Meet, Discuss Production Cost and Ticket Prices

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything forever not just for the common man but also films, sports and other industries. For Tollywood producers, especially, the remuneration and production cost has increased leaps and bounds, leading to financial issues.

Recently, Tollywood film producers held a meeting and discussed the issue. Following this, the film industry leaders spoke to the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states and got permission to increase the ticket prices.

Several media reports also claim that producers are stopping the shooting of the films from August. Post which, an emergency meeting of the Telugu Film Producers Council was held on July 21. On this occasion, producers’ council president Pawan Kalyan said, “We have no intention of stopping the production of new films. Apart from this, all the producers sat down and discussed other issues."

He also told the media that during the meeting, they discussed the content of the film and ticket prices, adding that it should be made available to the audience at affordable prices.

“We are discussing whether the shooting should be stopped or whether the shooting should be done only for the films that are currently shooting without starting new ones. A final decision will be taken by the Film Chamber at a meeting that will be held on the 23rd of this month with all sectors sitting. During the meeting, workers’ working conditions and rates and fighters’ union issues will be discussed," added Pawan Kalyan.

The actor concluded by adding, “We will ensure that the issues of the federation, the role of managers and issues of actors/technicians will be discussed in the meeting."

The special meeting was attended by producer Dil Raju, Prasanna Kumar, Gemini Kiran, Vadlapatla Mohan, Natty Kumar, Eluri Surender Reddy, Abhishek Nama, YVS Chowdary, Sunil Narang, Tagore Madhu, Sudhakar Reddy, Abhishek Agarwal, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Ashok Kumar, Chitturi Srinivas, and Bekkam Venugopal.

