Tollywood Superstar Daggubati Venkatesh's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Daggubati Venkatesh has a prolific record of working for over 35 years in the Telugu film industry. Fondly known as Venkatesh, the actor has a massive fan following. Owing to his huge commercial successes, Venkatesh has been bestowed with the honorary title of ‘Victory Venkatesh.’

Venkatesh comes from a strong film background. His father Daggubati Ramanaidu was one of the finest producers in the Tollywood film industry. He was fondly known as Movie Mughal for his contribution. Even Venkatesh’s brother Suresh Babu is among the leading producers.

The Daggubati family owns lots of properties and is among the richest in the industry, reports say. Along with his assets, Venkatesh has a lot of assets from his father. Speaking of his net worth, it reportedly ranges up to Rs 2200 crores.

Besides movies, the actor also earns in crores through his brand commitments. Following his brother’s advice, Venkatesh has invested his money in a few real-estate ventures and other businesses.

Trade scholars say that even if there are no official figures on his net worth, the estimate is still the same. All in all, the actor’s assets are rumoured to be over Rs 5,000 crore.

Venkatesh, who stepped into the industry as the successor of Movie Mughal Ramanaidu, produced hits from the beginning. He is also the recipient of the highest number of Nandi Awards in the Tollywood industry.

After late Telugu actor Shobhan Babu, Venkatesh is the only personality in the Telugu film industry to have that level of family film background. Venkatesh’s image among the masses is not of any other ordinary actor. Venkatesh has been in the film industry since 1986 and has acted in over 70 films. The actor is still active and currently has three-four projects in the pipeline.

