Tollywood Superstar Krishna’s Rare Record Difficult For Any Telugu Star To Achieve

In film an actor usually portrays double roles and it’s quite rare to see an actor portraying multiple roles in the same movie. You would have hardly known any actor playing three roles in one movie. However, there was a Tollywood star who used to play triple roles in his movies and he repeated the same in several films.

The actor who made this record in Telugu film industry is Ghattamaneni Krishna, popularly known as Superstar Krishna. He is an actor, director, studio owner and producer as well. Krishna’s career in the movie industry is spread over almost 5 decades and he has worked in nearly 350 movies.

He is the only actor who has acted in 17 movies in one year and that’s a rare record in Tollywood. During his cinematic career, he has also performed triple roles in a single movie. These roles were not played for single movie but in more than 3 movies he repeated the same.

In his first movie, Kumararaja, he acted in three roles for the first time. It was the remake of the Kannada movie Shankar Guru. In the Telugu version of the movie directed by P Sambasivarao, Krishna played three roles as a father and his two sons. The movie was a super hit. Krishna was noticed by the Telugu industry for his talent after this movie.

Krishna’s second movie in which he played three roles was Doctor Cine Actor directed by Vijaya Nirmala. In the movie, he played the roles of a doctor, a son and a nephew.

Superstar Krishna in the movie, Pagapattina Simham again repeated the same trend. The movie was directed by P Chandrasekhar Reddy. He again played three roles as a goon, a police officer and a lawyer.

He also continued to play multiple roles in his other movies like, Siripuram Monagadu, Bangaru Kapuram, Daivamagan and Bobbili Dora.

