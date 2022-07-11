Tom Cruise, Kate Winslet, Tom Hiddleston, Others Attend Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final, See Pics

Wimbledon Men's singles final on Sunday was a star-studded event. Pictures emerging from the event that took place in London, show that some of the top Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise and Kate Winslet attended the match. The Men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios culminated with the Serbian player winning the Grand Slam title.

Besides Cruise and Winslet, the event was also attended by Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The official Twitter account of Wimbledon posted pictures of the Hollywood stars as they all were engrossed with the exciting Men’s final event. Sharing the pictures of the actors, Wimbledon added to the caption, “Stars of the big screen watch the action unfold.”

Hiddleston was present at the event in a navy blue suit with a light colour shirt underneath. The actor had his hair dyed in jet black colour, as he is currently shooting for the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki series.

Meanwhile, Cruise, who recently enthralled the global audience with the much-anticipated sequel of Top Gun, was spotted in a greyish blue suit and white shirt. The 60-year-old actor accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses. Winslet was seen at the event in a white and blue printed dress and a pair of eyeglasses. The 46-year-old actress will soon be seen in the sequel of Avatar.

Garfield attended the men’s final at the centre court in Wimbledon wearing a beige jacket over a white striped shirt. The actor recently reprised his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios movie Spider-Man No Way Home.

On Sunday, Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory to secure his seventh Wimbledon title.

