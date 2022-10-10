Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film In Outer Space? Expected To Spacewalk

Actor Tom Cruise, who is renowned for pulling off high-octane stunts in his projects, is taking things to the next level and may soon become the first actor to shoot in space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly partnered with director Doug Liman on a project that calls for him to perform a spacewalk. The Hollywood actor and director have reportedly approached the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) with a proposal for Tom to launch himself up to the International Space Station.

Conversations about Cruise’s desire to film in space were put on hold during the COVID pandemic, but have recently resurfaced. Dame Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal Studios, confirmed to the BBC that sending Mr Cruise to space is one of the studio’s missions. She revealed the project’s details, saying that Mr Cruise and Mr Liman, who previously collaborated with the actor on the Edge of Tomorrow, pitched the film during the pandemic. Ms Langley reveals that the movie takes place on Earth, and then the character must travel to space to save the day.

Ms Langley went on to say that Tom Cruise is going to take the world to space with his upcoming film. She added that they are working on a fantastic project with Tom that did take into account him taking a rocket to the Space Station and shooting. The filmmaker said that she was hoping he would be the first person from the general public to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station. Langley also described Tom Cruise’s character in the movie. She said that he is a down-on-his-luck person who finds himself in a position where he is the only one who can save Earth.

The movie is currently in the conceptual stage and hasn’t started shooting yet. Tom Cruise would be the first movie celebrity to film on the International Space Station if the film is successful, as was previously announced.

Only a few weeks earlier, previously unreleased footage from Tom Cruise’s movie Top Gun: Maverick went viral and fans praised his incredible stunt work. In the video, Cruise is seen standing on the biplane while holding only a rig and speaking into the camera.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Top Gun: Maverick. The movie has been garnering rave reviews from fans and viewers. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One and Two.

