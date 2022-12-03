Tom Holland and Zendaya Secretly Engaged? Actress' Mother Reacts with Cryptic Post

The rumours of Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya being secretly engaged spread like wildfire on the internet. The duo, who always tend to keep their romantic life away from the limelight, refrained from officially confirming nor denying the rumour. However, it is Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer who has set the record straight by indirectly addressing the buzz in a cryptic Instagram story. The actress’ mother explained the meaning of clickbait via social media and many believe it was done to make a shady reference to the ongoing rumours.

She highlighted how the word means sensationalizing certain things to attract online traffic with the usage of provoking or misleading language. “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense,” read her Instagram story.

This comes just days after Tom Holland hit the headlines as he commented on the intimate photos of the couple that went viral on social media. In the photos, the couple was spotted kissing in a car, and during his interaction with GQ, Tom Holland referred to it as a breach of the couple’s privacy. He called it one of the downfalls of gaining fame that people lose control over their life. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," said Tom Holland.

In a previous report by US Weekly, a source close to the couple stated that they are serious and permanent. The portal suggested that Tom Holland and Zendaya are aiming to plan a future together as they’re both in a ‘settling-down’ mode.

The couple has shared the screen space in all three installments of the Spider-Man movies included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

