Tom Holland Reacts to Spider-Man No Way Home's Box Office Numbers, Thanks Fans with Loving Note

Spider-Man: No Way Home has registered a blockbuster opening at the box office as the Tom Holland-starrer minted Rs 32.67 crore on day one of its release in India. Worldwide, Spider-Man: No Way Home has raked in a whopping USD 121.5 million on Friday from 4,336 locations, putting itself on the path toward a projected USD 242 million opening weekend.

That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which hit a USD 156.7 million opening day, months before the world had even heard about Covid. Its final weekend total could exceed the projected USD 242 million.

With the movie registering such encouraging numbers, Tom took to social media to express his gratitude to the watchers across the world. Sharing a video, he wrote, “Wow guys I can’t believe these number. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do (sic)."

Reportedly, a new Spider-Man trilogy is also being planned by the makers.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the return of Holland as the titular web-slinger after playing the character in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. In the new film, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.

When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film also features appearances from Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

