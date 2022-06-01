Tom Holland Turns 26: Must-Watch Movies of the Hollywood Actor Other Than Spider-Man

Hollywood star Tom Holland rose to fame with his role as Marvel superhero Spider-Man. Besides starring in three standalone Spider-Man movies, the actor, who turned 26 on Wednesday, has also starred in multiple MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.

You might be used to seeing him as a superhero but Tom Holland has also worked in movies besides the Marvel ones. Let us take a look at some movies where Holland did not don the spidey suit:

Uncharted (2022)

Following the success of his latest Spider-Man No Way Home movie, Holland was seen in another action drama. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted stars Holland as a street-smart Nathan Drake who is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully" Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. The duo team up to recover a fortune amassed by legendary explorer Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Cherry (2021)

This Apple TV special movie was released on the streaming platform last year. Directed by the Russo brothers, Cherry is based on Nico Walker’s novel of the same name which was released back in 2018.

The movie stars Holland as a young man who enlists in the US Army and spends over 250 combat missions in Iraq. Cherry returns home with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ends up robbing banks. The movie highlights the rampant mental health issues and substance abuse problems US war veterans face. The Devil All The Time (2020)

This multistarrer Netflix movie showed Holland playing a nuanced role as Arvin Eugene Russell. Directed by Antonio Campos, The Devil All The Time is a psychological thriller crime drama that also stars Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard and Sebastian Stan. The movie is set in the post World War II US and highlights the vices of the evangelical church. Onward (2020)

Holland played the voice behind Ian Lightfoot in this Disney animation movie. Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward narrated the story of a father-son relationship and what it means when sons grow up without father figures. The movie also starred Chris Pratt as Ian’s elder brother Bradley Lightfoot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.