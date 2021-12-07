Tom Holland Will 'Proudly' Step Down to Be the Iron Man to Next Young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman

Tom Holland’s upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch, will hit theatres on December 16.

In a recent interview, Tom Holland revealed that he wishes to be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman. The actor is currently busy promoting his third but not final standalone movie as the superhero – Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, which is one of the most anticipated MCU projects since Avengers: Endgame, will hit theatres next week. Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal has already confirmed that there will be a new trilogy where Holland will continue his role as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Following this, the actor revealed that he is also willing to step into a mentor role if new wall-crawlers are introduced in the MCU universe.

While talking to the Associated Press at a red carpet event, Holland said that he always aims to do what is best for the character, even at the cost of stepping down. Holland stated that he loves the character of Spider-Man as it has changed his life. Talking about his relationship with his fans, the actor said that it is just “wonderful" and he could not ask for it to get any better. “But I wanna do what’s best for the character," he added.

Holland further said that if it is time for him to step down, and for some other person to step up, he would proudly do it. He expressed the wish to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe as it would be really exciting. The 25-year-old said that if he could be a part of such films, he could probably be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman. “At the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what’s best for Peter Parker," the actor noted.

Well, not all Marvel fans were satisfied with the relationship showcased between Iron Man and Spider-Man. There were some who believed that the latter relied way too much on Tony Stark. However, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark played an integral part in the structure and shaping Holland’s Peter Parker.

