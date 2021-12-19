Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home Drops Major Hint at Future of Tom Hardy's Venom

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is shattering box office records as well as being a big hit with critics and Marvel fans alike. The film also connects the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way, with Dr Strange paying a major role in it. Viewers also receive major hints about the future of two superheroes in the mid and end credit scenes of the film.

The mid-credits scene picks up where the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credit scene left off with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (Tom Hardy) in the MCU. However, unlike Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dock Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Eddie and Venom just hang out at the tropical hotel they were transported to.

Advertisement

Eddie and the symbiote are still in the same tropical hotel location we last saw them after they were suddenly whisked away from their universe and into the MCU thanks to Doctor Strange’s wayward spell. The scene features a bartender explaining Thanos and the Avengers to Eddie, who struggles to believe there are aliens that have motives aside from eating brains. The bartender is Cristo Fernández, who is best known for playing Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso.

How did Eddie and the symbiote get there in the first place? Because the initial botched spell only applied to people who knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, we have to assume that means this version of Venom also knew Peter Parker. And that means that the Venom from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 that knew Peter Parker is somehow connected to Tom Hardy’s Venom or is potentially just the same Venom, hence being ripped from his universe and dumped into a resort town in the MCU.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.