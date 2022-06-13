Tony Awards 2022: Myles Frost Bags Best Actor Trophy for MJ's Role; Jennifer Hudson Becomes EGOT Winner

Tony Awards 2022 was something that fans from across the globe was waiting forward to witness. It was after a long hiatus that the award ceremony was held, finally, and the the best of stage performances of plays and musicals on Broadway were honoured at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. After the three-hour long event, the complete list of winners is now out!

On Sunday evening, the bio-musical on Micheal Jackson- MJ, the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, and the play on the Lehman Brothers and their Collapse- The Lehman Trilogy- won big at the award ceremony. Myles Frost, who played MJ in the musical, bagged the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. It also won Best Sound Design and Best Lighting Device for a Musical Awards as well. Meanwhile, The Lehman Trilogy was awarded in the prestigious Best Play and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play categories. Company, meanwhile earned the Best Featured Actor and Best Featured Actress and Best Direction in a Musical categories.

Michael R. Jackson’s The Strange Loop was the highlight of the night. It won the Best Musical Award after having won 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama. In fact, actress Jennifer Hudson also bagged the Tony’s award for The Strange Loop, thus sealing her EGOT status. She has previously already won the Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar awards.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Musical

‘A Strange Loop’

Best Play

‘The Lehman Trilogy’

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Deirdre O’Connell, ‘Dana H’

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Myles Frost, ‘MJ’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Joaquina Kalukango, ‘Paradise Square’

Best Revival of a Musical:

‘Company’

Best Revival of a Play:

‘Take Me Out’

Featured Actor, Play:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, ‘Take Me Out’

Featured Actress, Play:

Phylicia Rashad, ‘Skeleton Crew’

Featured Actress, Musical:

Patti LuPone, ‘Company’

Featured Actor, Musical:

Matt Doyle, ‘Company’

Best Book of a Musical:

Michael R. Jackson

Best Direction of a Play:

Sam Mendes, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’

Best Direction of a Musical:

Marianne Elliott, ‘Company’

Best Score:

‘Six: The Musical,’ with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Choreography:

Christopher Wheeldon, ‘MJ’

Costume Design:

Montana Levi Blanco, ‘The Skin of Our Teeth’

Costume Design, Musical:

Gabriella Slade, ‘Six: The Musical’

Scenic Design, Play:

Es Devlin, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’

Scenic Design, Musical:

Bunny Christie, ‘Company’

Lighting Design, Play:

Jon Clark, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’

Lighting Design, Musical:

Natasha Katz, ‘MJ’

Sound Design, Play:

Mikhail Fiksel, ‘Dana H’

Sound Design, Musical:

Gareth Owen, ‘MJ’

Best Orchestrations:

Simon Hale, ‘Girl from the North Country’

