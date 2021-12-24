'Took 18 Years to Write Radhe Shyam': Director Radha Krishna at Trailer Launch

The makers of the much-anticipated Radhe Shyam on Thursday held a pre-release event in Hyderabad where the trailer of the film was launched. The event was attended by over 40,000 fans and media persons. Apart from the lead stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, director Radha Krishna Kumar, many well-known faces from the South Indian film industry attended the event.

Prabhash and Radha Krishna Kumar also gave a speech during the event. In his speech, the director said it took him almost 18 years to write the story of the film.

In his speech at the grand event, director Radha Krishna talked about the hardships he faced while writing the film’s story.

“It took four years to complete the film’s shoot, but it took almost 18 years to write this story. I heard this storyline for the first time from my guru Chandrasekhar Yeleti. When I wanted to do a movie with Prabhas, I borrowed the plotline from my guru. I took it as a challenge and developed it. I made philosophy into a love story and narrated it to Prabhas. He liked it," Radha Krishna said.

The director said that the film will feature a face-off between a boy and a girl in a love story beyond our understanding and expectations. Director Radha Krishna also appreciated actor Prabhas calling him “a superstar" and “guru".

In his speech, Prabhas said Radhe Shyam is a love story, but it has a lot more to offer. “The film has lots of twists and turns. I hope you enjoy them. I am expecting the film’s climax to be the highlight," he added.

Pictures and videos from the event in Hyderabad speak volumes of its grandness.

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming period sci-fi romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The trailer of the film was released on December 23 and it will be released in theatres on January 14, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and a few other foreign languages.

