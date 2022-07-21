indianPRESIDENTIALELECTIONS 2022

'Took 27 Seconds to Spoil...': Actress Akshaya Naik's Thoughts on Her Injury

'Took 27 Seconds to Spoil...': Actress Akshaya Naik's Thoughts on Her Injury

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 17:46 IST

Mumbai, India

After the ligament tear, Akshaya Naik informed her fans about the same and also stated that she was taking a break from acting to focus on her health.
After the ligament tear, Akshaya Naik informed her fans about the same and also stated that she was taking a break from acting to focus on her health.

Akshaya Naik suffered a ligament tear on the sets of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli.

Marathi TV actress Akshaya Naik injured herself in June and suffered from a ligament tear. She had to take a break from the shooting of her show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli due to her injury. Recently, Akshaya shared a video of her happy moments and penned an emotional note.

She started her note by writing, “It took 27 years to build a life I wanted. Independent, FREE, Curfew free ADULT LIFE. And it hardly took 27 seconds to spoil it all for me. Well, I have always been grateful for everything I have ever had, no matter how hard the situation got. But I’d lie if I said I was okay with the current situation I’m stuck in this time.

“Yeah, I’m grateful I have a home and a caring family, a friend circle and good doctors. I’m super grateful I am employed and still able to work. But this su*ks. The very thought of not being on my own feet for the next 2 months terrifies me. To not be able to travel like before, to not DANCE, or engage in adventure sports, ride my scooter/bike, go eat at some restaurant WHENEVER I wish to and sneak out to do things that will forever be a secret for about 6-8 months is something I NEVER thought I’d have to worry about."

“But here I am, doing it all. This post really has no conclusion or message, it’s just a personal rant. Also, requesting everyone to not show sympathy (because it makes me feel a lot more sick.) I don’t need anybody to fix me right now, because I know nobody can. And I’m okay with it. I JUST WANTED TO RANT. Thanks for reading the entire thing (if you have one). PS : I’d still choose an Actor’s profession over anything else, and take this risk forever. (But yeah, be more careful next time)" concluded Akshaya Naik.

Here’s the post:

After the ligament tear, Akshaya Naik informed her fans about the same and also stated that she was taking a break from acting to focus on her health.

